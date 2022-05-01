Eid-el-Fitr: Continue To Offer Prayers For Nigeria’s Stability, Sanwo-Olu Tells Muslims

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful throughout the country, on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He urged Muslims in Lagos to stay on the path of spirituality, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance for other religious groups in the state, noting that Lagos is known for religious concord.

Sanwo-Olu prayed for Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole to witness and celebrate more Eid-el-Fitri in good health and prosperity in an Eid-el-Fitri message published and signed on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

He stated that observing Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for a peaceful society, urged Muslims as well as other religious denominations in the country to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria.

He also added that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity and other burning issues in the nation.