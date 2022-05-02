Eid-el-Fitr: Sustain Lessons Of Ramadan, Akeredolu Urges Muslims

As Muslims throughout the world celebrate Eid-el Fitri, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged Muslims to uphold the principles of the just-finished holy month of Ramadan in their daily lives.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday evening, Akeredolu congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan, and urged them to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and prayers for the nation’s peace and progress.

He said, “The holy month of Ramadan teaches kindness, forgiveness, and sacrifice. We must uphold these teachings and imbibe them as we live together in peace and harmony.

“We must continue to seek God’s face more than ever before. At this crucial time in our nation, we must join voices and seek God’s intervention on the issues of insecurity.

“As we also prepare to elect new leader for the country in the forthcoming 2023 elections, we must pray for God’s choice.”