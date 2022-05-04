“Everybody Insulting Me for Marrying Second Wife Don’t Live In My House, They Don’t Know The Root” – Yul Edochie (video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has hinted that there’s a reason for his decision to marry a second wife.

The actor faced backlash after unveiling his second wife and revealing they have a child together last Wednesday. Reacting to the news, many accused him of being unfair to his wife of 17 years, May, especially since he severally attested that she never troubled him even when he had nothing.

However, reacting to the backlash during an Instagram live session with Music executive, Paul Okoye, Yul said a lot of people dragging him do not know the root of the matter. He reiterated that there’s a reason for his action, but he’ll not share it to avoid people seeing his wife, May, as a bad person.

“People are talking about something they don’t know the root of, there’s always a reason for something, everyone that is shouting an insulting me they don’t live in my house and as a man you don’t come out to say everything in public I’ll rather take all the heat, they will not understand “. He said in part.

Watch video below,

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Uche, has said their family is not in support of Yul’s second marriage.

Yul Edochie caused a stir on social media on Wednesday after he went public with his second marriage to colleague Judy Austin and revealed they have a son together.

Reacting to the news, Yul’s brother, in a lengthy Instagram post, said his brother’s wife of 17 years, May, has been unfairly treated.

He emphasized that Yul’s marriage to actress Judy Austin was not supported by the Edochie family, who counseled him against going ahead with the marriage, but he refused.