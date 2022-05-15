Excitement As Big Brother Naija Announces Audition For Season 7 (Video)

Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most popular reality television show, is set to return for its seventh season soon.

The reality show that has wowed audiences with six massive seasons has announced the start of auditions for season 7.

IK Osakioduwa, an ex-housemate, made the announcement at the eighth AMVCA awards night.

“Get ready!!! Big Brother Naija Season 7 applications are opening soon. You heard it here first cos I am your boy,” he stated.

See some reactions from fans below …

damnath_collections: Na where we belong be this. Awa Omo biggie

baddie_sunshine_2: Baba God make them pick me this time oo

dammykoko: Can’t wait oo

maggieliciousme: Exciting