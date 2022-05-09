Failure To Educate People, Nigeria’s Problem, Says Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has stated that the problem Nigeria battles with is the failure of leaders to educate the youths.

He stated that neglect of the young ones had grave consequences on the future and the existence of the country, stressing that he had what was required to unify Nigeria.

Obi made this disclosure on Sunday in an interview with journalists shortly after consultation with Gombe delegates at the Peoples Democratic Party secretariat.

The presidential aspirant was Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP during the 2019 elections where they came second.

He stated that youths should be empowered with the requisite education or skill set to enable them to focus on the development of the country.

He said, “Education is very important to me and I have said it before that my number one project is education, two is education, and three is education. Education is the most important investment any nation can do for its people.

“For me, the problem we are having today is the people we didn’t educate yesterday, we need to educate them and ensure they have a means of livelihood.”