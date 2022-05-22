Fayemi Has Capacity To Govern Nigeria, Says Ortom

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), according to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has the competence to manage the country.

Ortom, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, stated this on Saturday when he received Fayemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, in the Benue government house.

Fayemi was in the state to meet with APC stakeholders in preparation for the party’s presidential primary.

According to Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom’s chief press secretary, all Nigerians, regardless of religious or political affiliation, are interested in finding answers to the country’s problems.

“All of us are involved and there is the need for us to work together to rescue our nation,” the Benue governor said.

Ortom also praised presidential hopefuls who have indicated interest to serve the country, adding that whoever God chooses to lead should prioritise the country above personal interests.