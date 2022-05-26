Fayemi On APC Primary: Consensus Is Democratic But I’d Prefer Competition

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state and presidential hopeful for the All Progressives Congress (APC), believes consensus candidacy is not undemocratic, but he would prefer to compete with other contenders.

Fayemi stated on Arise TV’s The Morning Show that competing with other hopefuls will allow “members of the party to examine competing visions.”

Fayemi will face off against Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osinbajo, Ogbonaya Onu, Dave Umahi, Ibikunle Amosun, Yahaya Bello, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for the APC presidential ticket.

He stated that the party should not let contenders “who have been touring over the country to discuss ideas” with delegates go unnoticed.

“If the party eventually decides to go for consensus, all competing aspirants must subscribe to that person,” he said.

“So, really, once you get the buying of all aspirants and they agree on one person to be the candidate representing the party, there is nothing anti-democracy about that. It’s just the will of the members.

“However, I would prefer for us to have a competition that would allow members of the party to examine competing visions.

“We’ve all been going around the country. We’ve all been sharing ideas of how to make Nigeria a better place with those delegates, and with members of the party.

“And I think that opportunity should be given at the end of the day, but whatever the party decides to do as long as it is consistent with the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act, I don’t have a problem with that.”