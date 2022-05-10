Fayemi Says He’d Establish ‘APC School’ To Groom Leaders If Elected President

Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi has stated that if elected president, he would establish an All Progressives Congress (APC) school to groom leaders within the party.

The Ekiti governor is one of the presidential hopefuls of the ruling party.

Speaking when he hosted a group known as National Prosperity Movement in Abuja on Monday, Fayemi said the school will also be used for the induction and training of APC officials.

“Invigorating our elected party structures will also involve a much closer attention to our programmes and policies,” he said.

“To this end, I am committed to ensuring that every year, our party convenes a policy conference to review the progress we have made in carrying out our programmes and recalibrating our objectives and strategy in accordance with changing circumstances.

“The project of an APC party school will also enjoy a breath of life under my watch and be used effectively for the induction and training of our officials, as well as leadership grooming and mentorship.”