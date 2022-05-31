Femi Otedola Receives His Daughter, Temi, And Her Fiancé Mr Eazi In His Dubai Mansion

Sensational award winning singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known professionally as, Mr Eazi and his fiancée, Temi Otedola pays a visit to his soon-to-be father in-law in his Dubai residence.
This comes after the two love birds got engaged and have reportedly fixed a date for their wedding.
Recall that Mr Eazi had proposed to the billionaire heiress in April and had announced the news with stunning pictures and videos of the moment; the news had sparked happy reactions from netizens.
AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details
The billionaire business man, Otedola shared pictures of the couple who had come to visit them at his residence, with the caption ‘Love birds’; though, the reason for the visit wasn’t revealed to public.
See screenshot of the post below: