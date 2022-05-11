Genevieve’s Fans Worried Over ‘Strange Action’

Fans of Genevieve Nnaji, the Nollywood screen goddess, on Tuesday, raised their concerns over her safety, after she deleted pictures and videos on her Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

Genevieve who was the first actor to win the Africa Movie Academy Award in a leading role in 2005, had over 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

Her fans found her action strange and they reacted to it.

One Dr Penking on his Twitter handle @drpenking said it was unusual, adding that “someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown.”

Also, Mr Francis Awuche, called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to reach out to the actress to know the situation of things with her.

He said for her to take such a drastic step suggested that there was something amiss, which must be unravelled.

Reacting to the development, the President of the AGN, Emeka Rolland, told NAN that he was not aware of Genevieve’s exit on Instagram.

“I will have to reach out to her since I am just getting this news from you now. I have not learnt of that.

” I will reach out to her to know whether she’s safe or not after your call. I cannot just conclude with hearsay or rumour,” he said.