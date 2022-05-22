Gombe Governor: If Amaechi Becomes President, Nigeria Will Be A Better Place

Inuwa Yahaya, governor of Gombe state, believes that if presidential hopeful Rotimi Amaechi is elected, Nigeria will be a better place.

Yahaya stated this on Saturday when hosting Amaechi at the Gombe government residence.

The governor stated that the former transportation minister has demonstrated the ability to complete any task.

“Going by the trajectory on which your life is built, from speaker to governor and to minister, and if you get to that level that you are aspiring to get to, that means everything is settled,” he said.

“You have shown capacity, you have shown energy and passion and you have shown the capacity to deliver on any assignment or political mandate that is given to you.

“Our delegates, knowing how you handled the previous assignments given to you and the capacity that you have proven to have, will give them the cause and confidence to go with you, because we know with you, everything is settled.

“Gombe is your second home. You stood to fight and bring in Mr. President, and by doing so you have shown commitment, you’ve shown capacity.

“Gombe state is ready for you. These array of supporters that you see here are delegates. So, I make bold to say as the leader of this party, that these delegates that you see here are speaking with one voice and they know you have the capacity to deliver.”

On his part, Nite Amangal, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, said Amaechi has the capacity to govern Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, Gombe is your second home. The delegates of Gombe will speak with one voice, and we know you have the capacity and experience to be the President of Nigeria,” Amangal said.

“We pray that God will lead you through to be on the seat by 2023.”