Gov Buni Begs ASUU To Call Off Strike

Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State, has pleaded with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Yobe State University section, to call off the national body’s continuing solidarity strike.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Baba Malam Wali, made the appeal at a meeting with members of the union and varsity management.

He explained that the meeting was called to urge the union to reconsider its earlier decision to join their national body’s ongoing statewide strike as a show of solidarity.

Buni went on to say that this should be done in light of complaints from YSU parents and students, as well as the fact that there are virtually no outstanding concerns between the state government, YSU management, and the union that would justify such action.

The governor also noted the state government’s various contributions and investments in capital projects and personnel development, as well as timely payment of salaries and other entitlements.

“As the state is just recovering from the insurgency and with the declaration of emergency in education, the union should look into the peculiarity of the state and call off the strike,” he begged.