Gov Emmanuel Urges ASUU To End Strike

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, a presidential hopeful on the Peoples Democratic Party’s platform, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to halt the ongoing strike and reopen universities across the country.

Mr Bola Bolawole, the spokesperson for his Presidential Council, made the announcement.

Emmanuel said it was past time for the Federal Government and ASUU to act and terminate the strike, warning that failure to do so soon might be disastrous for generations of Nigerian youngsters, their parents, and the country.

“Enough is now enough! All the key players or gladiators should understand that what is going on is self-immolation. We all must stop cutting our noses to spite our faces. Saving the university system from imminent collapse is a task that must be done. It is the duty of every one of us; not the government alone; and not ASUU alone. Everyone must stand up to be counted.

“I have added my voice! Add yours! Heeding this clarion call is the first step in the right direction.”