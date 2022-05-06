Herders Sentenced To 10-years Imprisonment For Stealing Cows In Ondo

An Odigbo Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two men, Abdulai Ibrahim, 26; and Dauda Mohammed, 22, to ten years imprisonment for stealing three cows valued at N900,000 in Ondo State.

The Magistrate, D.O. Ogunfuyi, found the two guilty and sentenced them accordingly based on their guilty pleas.

In his decision, Ogunfuyi condemned the first defendant to three years in prison on count one and two years on count two, while the second defendant was sentenced to three years in prison on count one and two years on count two.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants, Ibrahim, Mohammed and Tajudeen Adiamot conspired to take and receive stolen goods on April 27, 2022, at midnight in Sabo Odigbo town in the Ore magisterial district.



“That you, Abdulai Ibrahim ‘M’ and Dauda Mohammed ‘M’ on the same date time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District stole three cows valued at about N900,000, property of one Abubakar Mohammed,” the charge read.

Sections 516, 390(9), and 427 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006, prohibit the offences.

When the charge was read to the first and second defendants, who did not have legal representation, they pleaded guilty to the offences, but the third defendant pleaded not guilty.

While admitting the first and second defendants’ claims of guilt, the prosecutor, Inspector Usifo James, stated that the case did not need to be proven.

Mr K.M Lawani, counsel for the third defendant, requested that the court give him bail in the most liberal conditions possible.

The court granted bail to the third defendant at N500,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

The Magistrate adjourned the case of the third defendant to May 18, 2022.