How Adesua Etomi Saved My Daughter From Bullies — Actress Iretiola Doyle

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle is grateful to her colleague, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, for looking out for her daughter. The actress revealed how Adesua, wife of ace singer, Banky W, rescued her daughter from bullies in school.

The thespian via her Instagram account posted a picture of Adesua. She then took to the caption section of the post to appreciate her colleague and narrate how Adesua used her star power to save her daughter from bullies.

She wrote, “NOT SO RANDOM STORY; Sooo sisi kekere (can I still refer to her like that?) had just transferred to a new school having spent her entire academic career up to that point in one place.

“It took a whole summer of convincing, but I finally caved in – do not underestimate @jemiyodoyle once she’s set her mind on a thing. Anyways, she arrives, bright and bubbly eager to take on new territory and blossom, which she did. Within months of arriving, she vied for and won a position on the students Council.

“Apparently that’s not allowed. “You cannot just arrive here and begin to ‘shine’ without ‘permission’. Oh, the bullying was aggressive! And most of the time, she would beg me not to step in, determined to make her own way.

She continued, “Anyways Mrs. Wellington heard about the goings on and said ‘Auntie, I’m going to go pick Jem from school one day’… I said OK.

“On said day, she asked me to sit in the car. It took longer than usual… @adesuaetomi didn’t just “pick” her from schl…she took her time to stroll round the schl compound with her arm around Jemiyo, waving at the students who had become dumbstruck. The message was clear : “This is my Beloved, thou shall not touch”. Suffice to say the bullying died down significantly from that day – true star power.

“Jem has kolobied many of my friends, who have poured into her…some for a season, for some, just a brush…you have no idea how powerful just one brush from the right person is in molding a young mind. It truly takes a village…the 3 people captured here represent mine.

“To everyone who has ever touched Jems life positively…THANK YOU. I also want thank the multitude of my online village too, for your warm wishes and prayers…Omo a ye gbogbo wa, a o ni se ti, ni oruko Jesu!!!” (sic)

