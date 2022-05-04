How I Almost Died Few Months Ago Due To High BP – Emeka Okoye Reveals While Mourning Late David Osagie

Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye has revealed how he almost died earlier in the year due to High Blood Pressure (HBP).

Okoye made this revelation while joining the rest of his colleagues to mourn veteran actor David Osagie. David Osagie, popularly known as Sir David died hours after filming on a movie set.

Mourning him, Emeka Okoye wrote this on his Instagram page:

“Not Again Death. Why Mr david Osagie. This is an eye opener for me and for all Actors to take care and monitor their blood pressure and body n general. I remember early this year, I would have been old story, if not for my Good colleagues friends who had to force me to go check my BP which was over when check. I had to take bed rest. For a while. Our acting work demands so much from our body. The gesticulations we make while acting is energy loose from the body. Biko if we work too much. Make we still find time to rest small. Biko. I no is not easy for us all. But it is Good to be alive and celebrate life. Than to be gone and forgotten like others have been. Rest In Peace sir. NOLLYWOOD mourns.”