“How my ex-boyfriend locked me up and raped me daily” – Actress Juliet Ibrahim (video)

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has spoken up about her experience with an abusive boyfriend.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the beautiful thespian revealed that her ex-boyfriend would frequently force his way with her and lock her up for days.

His justification, she claims, was that they were in a relationship and so it couldn’t be termed “rape.”

She, however, didn’t reveal the identity of the partner. The 36-year-old added that she had to fight her way out of the abusive relationship.