“How My Husband Cheated On Me With My Best Friend” – Laura Ikeji reveals

Multiple brand influencer, Laura Ikeji has revealed how her husband, Christopher Ogbonna Kanu, a former professional footballer cheated on her with her best friend.

She made this worrisome disclosure during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos reality show.

According to the mother of two, her husband while they were dating had an amorous affair with her best friend.

Recall that Laura Ikeji was also called out recently over alleged fraud. Controversial IG blogger, Gistlovers while dragging her claimed that she caused a lot of individuals to lose money after they invested in a company she influenced.