I Am A Born Cheat, A Play Girl – Nkechi Blessing Shocks Fans With Revelations

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that marriage is the only thing that will make her stay faithful to a man, stressing that until she’s married, she won’t stop cheating.

The 33-year-old thespian said this during a recent live session.

According to her :

“I’m single until I am married. Until a man puts a ring on my finger before I can stop cheating. I am a born cheater, a play girl.”

Nkechi Blessing had a very messy breakup with her lover Opeyemi Falegan which resulted in an exchange of insults on social media weeks ago.

Recall Nkechi Blessing took to Snapchat to reveal her new relationship modus operandi.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared that she was done entertaining meaningless conversations hence, broke men shouldn’t bother coming to her DM.