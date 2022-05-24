‘I Am Under Hostage’, Okorocha Reacts To EFCC’s Presence At His Premises

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the presence of officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Okorocha who is vying for the seat of the President of Nigeria under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told Channels Television that he is being held hostage at his premises.

“I am under hostage I would say, the EFCC is at my house both the back and the front. I would say, I have enquired if they have an arrest warrant nothing, and I am supposed to be getting ready for screening.

“I don’t know what is really happening, It is unfortunate that this is happening here”, he confirmed.

Okorocha disclosed that his next line of action will be to hold a press conference, adding that the EFCC cannot stop the press from entering his compound.

“I am trying to address a press conference, Of course, the EFCC cannot stop the press from coming into my premises. They are inside my compound but the press is coming inside my house to interview me, they can’t stop them, he insisted”.

When asked if he would be submitting himself to the anti-graft agency, the presidential aspirant said, “I’ll be here until I know what it is, because this is something serious, I want to see an arrest warrant or a court order”, he added.

The anti-graft agency raided Okorocha’s residence on Tuesday, barricading it and ensuring that no members of Okorocha’s family would be allowed to leave until the former governor was produced.