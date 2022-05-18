I Can Make Nigeria Great If Elected President, Says Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has stated that he has all it takes to make Nigeria great if he is elected as Nigeria’s president.

He stated this while addressing APC delegates at the Banquet Hall opposite Kwara State Government House, Ilorin on Tuesday.

Tinubu stated that he knows how to solve the various problems facing the country.

He said he has the wherewithal to make Nigeria great again and bring prosperity to all.

He added “I can navigate the road to prosperity, I know the road to education because I believe in it, I know the way to tackle the problem of insecurity bedeviling the country.”

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to give him the opportunity to serve by giving him their votes.