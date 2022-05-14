“I Can Marry 25 Wives If I Like, Focus On Your Family Problems” -Yul Edochie Speaks [Video]

Actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has finally spoken out on his second marriage to a colleague, Judy Austin.

It can be recalled that on May 11 that the actor had revealed his plans to speak out over his marital crisis.

Since the actor got married to a second wife without his wife’s consent, things haven’t been sailing smoothly between him and his first wife, May Yul Edochie.

The father of five took to his Instagram story to reveal that he plans to do a tell-all.

According to him, silence is good but it certainly is not always the best answer.

“SILENCE IS GOOD. BUT IT’S CERTAINLY NOT ALWAYS THE BEST ANSWER. IT HAS GOTTEN TO THE POINT WHERE I’LL SPEAK”.

Yul Edochie had kept to his promise as he took to his Instagram page to address his family issue.

The actor warned Nigerians to focus on their family problems as he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants.

According to him, it is his life and his business and as such people should channel their energy into meaningful things going on in the country.

Yul Edochie said,

“THOUGH A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID I SHOULD BE SILENT BUT I WOULDN’T. FOR THE PAST TWO WEEKS, PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING THE ISSUE, THE WHOLE POLYGAMY, ME MARRY A SECOND WIFE, WE BROKE THE INTERNET. IT IS MY LIFE, I HAVE THE RIGHT TO WAKE UP IN THE MORNING TO MARRY 25 WOMEN. IF I LIKE, YOU CAN MAKE IT UP TO 50, IT’S NOT YOUR BUSINESS, IT’S MY LIFE. THE ENERGY YOU ALL ARE CHANNELING INTO MY PERSONAL ISSUES THAT’S WHY THE POLITICIAN DON’T TAKE NIGERIANS SERIOUS. WE HAVE MANY ISSUES IN THE COUNTRY, YET WE DON’T CHANEL OUR ENERGY ON THAT. I HAVE OWNED UP TO MY MISTAKE YET YOU BASH ME. THERE ARE MEN WHO HAVE CHILDREN FROM DIFFERENT WOMEN”.