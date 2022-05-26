“I Can’t Kill Myself” – Mr Ibu’s Wife Cries Out As He Marks Their Wedding Anniversary In A Hospital Bed

Stella Maris, the wife of veteran actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has revealed that he was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, May 25, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary.

Stella Maris revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post “Hello my beautiful people, by this time last year 25th May my wedding anniversary my husband was admitted in the hospital today again 25th May he is in the hospital but I give God all the glory happy wedding anniversary to us @realmribu1 I can’t kill myself it’s well.”

In other news; Fidelis Anosike, the husband of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, finally speaks out after allegations of extramarital affairs surfaced.

Recall how the controversial Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed Fidelis is in a romantic relationship with two unnamed Nollywood actresses.