“I Cheated On My Husband Before I Moved To America” – Korra Obidi Confesses In New Video

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has confessed to cheating on her estranged husband, Justin Dean, before they got married.

Her confession is believed to vindicate Justin Dean who has repeatedly accused the singer of being a chronic cheat.

The mother of two made this revelation alongside her sister, Nancy Umeh, in a live video session.

Narrating her side of the story concerning their marriage woes, Korra opposed being a chronic cheat and explained it was a onetime affair, while also alleging that her husband has an 18-year-old mistress.

“Most of you have heard one side of the story, its time for you to hear my side of the story. I’m not a chronic cheat, I’m far from a chronic cheat. I’m just a woman who was honest to her husband.

“Umm before I came to America, it was during the Trump’s tenure, I was very indecisive about moving and I tasted from Pandora’s box; I had an affair. That affair lasted like one date, I feel bad about it but I had not moved to America.

“Up on getting to America, I was very very sad that I had made that mistake with the guy. I told him the truth, I said “hey, I had an affair in Nigeria and I don’t want us to ever have secrets,” Korra Obidi revealed.

Obidi added that Dean did not take the news well and instead subjected her to emotional and physical abuse which eventually led to her losing a pregnancy.

The singer also shared videos of Dean with his alleged 18-year-old mistress all loved up on a trip in Brazil.

The duo tied the knot on December 17, 2017, and had their first daughter, June Dean in 2019.