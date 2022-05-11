I Defeated Tinubu To Emerge As Senate President – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has met delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, appealing to them to support his move to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

He told the delegates that he remained their own as someone who last defeated the “Emperor of Bourdillon” who vowed that he would not become the senate president.

Recall that Saraki, then a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as senate president in 2015 against the preferred candidate of the party and the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a meeting with the delegates, Saraki stated that as he defeated the Emperor of Bourdillon, making reference to the former governor of the state and presidential hopeful, he would help the party reclaim the state in 2023.