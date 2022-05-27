“I Dey Enjoy Outside” – Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Has Backslidden From Christian Faith

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has backslided in her service to Christ.

The popular actress who has been known for a long time as prayerful, a radical for Jesus has revealed the current state of her faith in Christ.

She said she backslided a long time ago and seems to be enjoying her new life outside Christendom. According to her, life outside Christianity is fun.

In reaction, see what Nigerians said;

@dopest_gemini:

“if confusion was a person”.

@Zigiempire.stan:

“That’s why Jesus came to die for us. So redemption is what you need”.

@mrpresidennnt:

“She literally gave her life to Christ and collected it back. Osheyyy

@sohigh_xy:

“Heaven lost one… we’re outside gain one… In other words, Earth 1-0 Heaven.”