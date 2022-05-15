I Didn’t Resign As Minister, Ngige Faults Falana

Senator Chris Ngige’s media office has refuted reports made by Mr. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, that the Minister of Labour and Employment retracted his resignation letter following Friday’s valedictory session with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The office stated in an Abuja statement that the minister had not written or filed a letter of resignation, and that “Falana is embarrassing the public with a bad harvest of his bumper imagination.”

Falana chastised Ngige and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for abandoning their political ambitions in the 2023 general elections in order to stay in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Also Read: Ministers Who Resigned Can Only Be Reappointed After Senate Confirmation, Says Falana

But reacting to Falana, Ngige’s media office said, “Dear Femi Falana (SAN), you conjured a resignation letter, hung it on Senator Chris Ngige and went to town with it. That is very bad.

“Get your facts right, sir. First is that the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, neither authored nor submitted a resignation letter to the President or any other person authorised by him. Therefore, the resignation letter you referred to does not exist.’’