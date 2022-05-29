“I Have Gone Back To My Ex” – Korra Obidi Spills Barely 3 Months After Separation From Husband

Popular dancer and Instagram influencer, Korra obidi discloses her current dating status after separation with her husband, Justin Dean.

Recall that the dancer had married her white husband, Justin in 2017 and had two kids with him.

Their relationship had hit a rock few months ago as they claimed cheating against the other, resulting to many secrets being released on social media.They duo had repeatedly called each other out on social media as they aired each other’s dirty laundry for everyone on social media to see.

In a new development, while playing a TikTok game, the mother of two has revealed that she’s back into the dating space. A voice could be heard urging people not to go back to their ex, the dancer however, captioned the video: “I already did”.