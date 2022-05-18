I Rejected Buhari’s Invitation After He Won Election In 2015, Says Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential hopeful on the African Action Congress (AAC) platform, says he turned down President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to meet with him after he was elected in 2015.

Sowore spoke out over the weekend as a guest on 90MinutesAfrica’s presidential candidate interview talk show.

In response to a question about how he and other Nigerians helped Buhari win the presidency in 2015, the activist stated that he and other Nigerians did not work for Buhari’s victory.

Sowore claims he has never met Buhari and turned down his request to meet him after he was elected president.

“Goodluck Jonathan mismanaged Nigeria so badly that Buhari became attractive to people who were looking for an alternative,” he said.

“Even when Buhari visited the United States after he won the election, he requested to see me but I declined. I have never met Buhari before and I don’t have any plans to meet him.”