I Stand By My Comment Although Cheating Husband Post Is Not About Yul Edochie – Paul Play Affirms

Singer Paul Play has said that his post about husbands who cheat on their wives was not about actor Yul Edochie.

The ‘Angel of my Life’ singer cleared the air in an Instagram post on his official page. According to Paul Play, another man’s life choices is not his business but any man who cheats on his wife deserves to be cheated on.

“Please my post is not in anyway connected to Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage. Yul I respect your prerogative I no dey o.

Me just dey yearn my own yearn for my little corner before them carry am o. Another man’s life choices is not my business! Yul, I be your fan and please don’t think my post was meant for you. But I still stand by my comment. Man wey dey cheat deserve woman wey dey cheat. Bless.”

Yul and his second wife actress Judy Austin made headlines after the former announced his marriage to Judy. The actor also revealed they already have a son together.

Reacting in the comment section of the post, his first wife May Edochie wrote to the actor and Judy saying, “May God judge you both.”