I Support IPOB’s Agitation But Not The Violence – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, declared on Monday that he supports the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitation but not the violence linked with the organisation.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Wike, a leading presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared this.

“I support the agitations in the South-East, whether anybody likes it or not, I do,” Wike said. “We should sit down at the round table and discuss it.

“But again what do I do wrong when you have not gone to say ‘bomb everything there.’ I am a governor and you are telling me what has never happened and I should accept? Do you need to kill everybody in my area simply for me to say I am with you? And I say no, I won’t do that.”

The governor also chastised opponents who implied that he did not back IPOB. When he openly endorsed their cause of activism against injustice in the neighborhood, he wondered where they were.

Also Read: 2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers

According to Wike, the country is divided and there is unfairness. He stressed, however, that the greatest way to oppose injustice is not to kill innocent people in the country.

When asked if IPOB is a threat to him, the governor did not say yes or no.

He said, “Why will they be a threat to me? It is because of the division in this country today that we have never had this country being divided this way.

“What pains me is that people take politics to think that I want to use this opportunity to fight this person. There came a time IPOB was singing praises about Wike. This Nnamdi Kanu was singing praises (that) Wike is our son.”