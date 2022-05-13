I Wasn’t Born With A Silver Spoon – Omoni Oboli Motivates Fans

Popular Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer, and digital filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to motivate her fans and followers to look up to her struggle in life and achieve more for themselves and their families.
Recounting her childhood memories, Omoni Oboli revealed that she was not born into a wealthy family, She explained that her single mother had to work extra hard as well as add side jobs to her professional teaching work to make sure ends met.
Omoni Oboli hinted that if she has able to come from nothing to achieve greatness, then anyone else who is ready to work can achieve the same and even more.
“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon! My earliest memories were in a face me I face you home. Raised by a single mom. We always had more month left at the end of the money every single month. We mom had multiple hustles in addition to her teaching job just to make ends meet!… if I can get to where I am today, you can!”, she wrote.