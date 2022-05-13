I Wasn’t Born With A Silver Spoon – Omoni Oboli Motivates Fans

Popular Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer, and digital filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to motivate her fans and followers to look up to her struggle in life and achieve more for themselves and their families.

Recounting her childhood memories, Omoni Oboli revealed that she was not born into a wealthy family, She explained that her single mother had to work extra hard as well as add side jobs to her professional teaching work to make sure ends met.