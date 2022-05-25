‘I Won’t Be Part Of This Charade’ — Abaribe Withdraws From Abia PDP Guber Primary

A governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, Enyinnaya Abaribe has withdrawn from the party’s primary election.

The senate minority leader announced his withdrawal from the governorship race in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The PDP governorship primaries are scheduled to take place today across the country.

Abaribe attributed his withdrawal from the race to “imaginary” delegates, whom he said will vote in the primary.

Abaribe asked members of the party and his supporters to “remain calm, keep the faith and wait for the new direction, which will be announced very soon”.