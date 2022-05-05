‘I Won’t Let Nigeria Sink’ — Akpabio Joins Presidential Race

Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio has declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his intention on Wednesday at an event held at the Ikot Ekpene stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital.

Akpabio stated that he is determined not to let Nigeria sink because the “deep well of experiences” he gathered in service has prepared him for the presidential position.

“You have heard a lot of declarations but this one is uncommon,” Akpabio said.

“The message I’m bringing is not just a message of continuity of the jobs, of the infrastructure, of the women empowerment, of the story of turning boys into men, of the story of free education for all Nigerian children, of the story of unity, of hope, positive continuity and of the Egyptians you see today.

“It is a message of restoration of your dignity, respect in the ECOWAS region and beyond. I am determined not to let our nation sink but drink from the deep well of experiences I have from service.

“Therefore, I, senator Godswill Akpabio, hereby declare my intention to seek the nomination of my great party, the All Progressives Congress, to become your next president.”