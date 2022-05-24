If Elected President Of Nigeria In 2023, I Would Unite Nigerians: Wike

Rivers State Governor and a Presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nyesom Wike has promised that if elected as the president of Nigeria in 2023, he would unite Nigerians.

The Rivers State helmsman also promised to take the issue of security seriously.

He made these promises on Monday when he visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Speaking on the reason for the visit, Wike said the visit was to consult with the former president.

“We have come to consult our leader — to consult somebody who has presided over the affairs of this country, not just as a president, but also as a former military head of state,” he said.

“The kind of experience he had and the passion he has for this country, coupled with his continuous preaching on unity and peace, is something to be emulated.

“This country requires somebody who has the courage; somebody who can take a firm decision and somebody who wants to unite Nigerians and that is what we think that we should do.”