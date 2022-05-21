“If Its Ok For Old Man To Marry Young Lady, It’s Also Ok For Older Woman To Marry Young Man” – Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has joined some of her colleagues to defend Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new wife, Ehinome Akhuemokhan who has been criticized for looking older than her man.

For Iheme Nancy, age is just a number and what matters most in marriage is happiness and peace of mind.

She also stated that as long as it’s Okay for an old man to marry a young lady, it is also obtainable for an old woman to settle for a younger lover.

Iheme wrote,

“It’s okay for an Old Man to marry a young lady,but never Okay for a Man to marry an Older Woman ..guys don’t forget Age is just a Number, what matters most is “happiness “the peace you feel whenever you’re with them…. leave Age alone and go for PEACE… Age is just a number……people need to understand this. Do what gives you PEACE.”

