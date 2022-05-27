If My Love For You Is Fake, May My Mother Never Live Long – Lady Professes Love To Her Man

A video of a lady swearing on her mother’s life just to prove her love for someone has sparked reactions on social media.
In the video, she was heard assuring her suspected lover that the love she feels is real and not fake.
She went further to swear on her mother’s life that if her love is fake, may her mother never live long.
She said she would have sworn on her own life but it doesn’t mean anything to her. But
“Koko if my love was fake, may the sand bear me witness. Let my mom never live long. I would have swear with my life but it means nothing. So I will swear with my mom’s own. May she never live long.”
Some ladies can be very funny. Why not chose yourself but you chose your mother. That mama will live long. ooooooo Because the day that man will beat the hell out of you, it is the mama that will recuse you. This is the comedy of your life