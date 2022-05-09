I’ll Be Tough On Law And Order If Elected President, Says Atiku

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has stated that he will be tough on law and order if elected president in 2023.

Atiku, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke on Sunday night in Akure during a consultation meeting with delegates and leaders of the party.

He stated that he will recruit more men and women into the nation’s security agencies as part of efforts at fighting insecurity in the country if elected as president.

He also promised to procure more equipment for the police, adding that provision of more personnel and equipment to the security agencies is one of the best ways out of the present security challenges.

He appreciated the people of the state for trusting him and voting for him as the candidate of PDP in the 2019 election.

He asked the delegates to vote for him at the party’s primary election slated for May 28.

“My number one priority is to unify the people of this country. How do I unify the people of this country? I will be fair to every part of this country,” Atiku said.

“I will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. Every part of this country will feel they are part of this country.

“It is that unity that will enable us again to live as one nation, one people under God.

“Every part of this country is dealing with one aspect of insecurity or the other, I will be very tough on law and order.

“I will increase the number of policemen in this country. I will equip them, I will also increase the number of the armed forces, equip them very well, just like we did from 1999 to 2015.

“It is only when you secure the country, there is peace, there is law and order, you can deal with economic challenges.

“Atiku Abubakar is a household name in Ondo state, that is why you gave me over 35,000 vote margin in the last election. You deserve the best in this country.”