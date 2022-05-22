I’ll Stabilise Nigeria In Six Months, Anyim Vows

Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful Anyim Pius Anyim has declared that if elected President in the 2023 election, he will stabilize Nigeria in six months.

Anyim stated this while making a courtesy call to a party chieftain and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, in the state.

In a statement made accessible to journalists, the former Senate President promised to stabilize the country and prepare it for growth in six months.

“I promise that within the first six months of my administration, I will stabilise this country and prepare it for growth, peace and prosperity,” he told Lamido.

Anyim added, “We must agree on the things that divide us. We must come to terms with what works for us. I will provide the platform to midwife this consensus.

“We will all work together to make Nigeria great again. I will provide that distinctive leadership that will build consensus across the country and reconcile Nigerians.”