I’m Not Joking About My Presidential Ambition – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that he is not joking about his presidential ambition.

He also added that the nation needs a transformational leader like him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu stated this in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend to woo delegates ahead of the primaries.

He said during his courtesy call on the Oba of Benin in his palace: “I am the most qualified and competent person to vie for the president and lead the nation out of the current economic and security challenges.”

He said, “I am not joking about my presidential ambition, I want to be president. I am in the palace to seek your blessing and prayers to become the APC candidate and eventually become the president. I know what your blessing and endorsements mean.