I’m Not Surprised Peter Obi Left PDP, Says Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that he is not surprised that Peter Obi, former Anambra governor and presidential hopeful, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television.

Obi, in a letter dated May 24, 2022, and addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, said recent developments in the PDP do not support “constructive contributions”.

The former governor’s decision to leave the PDP came days before the party’s presidential primary scheduled for May 28.

Speaking on the development, Wike, a presidential aspirant, stated that whatever the issues, there are internal party mechanisms to sort them out.

“It is not surprising to me. That is what I always say when I go around, that we have to be careful,” he said.

“Those of us who have joined the party since 1998 have never left this party. We believe in this party; it is in our blood.

“It doesn’t matter what problems we may have in the party, we have to be inside it to settle the problem. So, Peter Obi, leaving the party, is not surprising to me.”