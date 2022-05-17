I’m Ready To Be Sweeper In Aso Rock If Lawan Becomes President, Says Orji Kalu

If Ahmad Lawan is elected president in 2023, Orji Kalu, the Senate’s chief whip, says he is willing to become a sweeper at the presidential residence.

Kalu, who has advocated for a south-easterner to be elected president, declared in January that he will run for president if the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket is assigned to the south.

The senator, however, announced his withdrawal from the race last Monday, claiming that the APC has “no zoning” and that the campaign is open to all candidates.

The senator also proclaimed his intention to continue representing Abia North in the Senate, while endorsing Lawan for president.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu

Speaking on Monday in an interview on Channels Television, Kalu said he will make a U-turn if the APC decides to zone its presidential ticket to the south-east region of the party.

When asked to react to claims that he is supporting Lawan so that he can become the next senate president, Kalu said he does not need to have a position if Lawan becomes the next president.

“With Ahmad Lawan, I am ready to be the sweeper of the place (referring to Aso Rock). I don’t need to have a position if Ahmad Lawan is president. That is true,” he said.

“I can sweep the villa. My house is very close to the villa. I can be the sweeper of the villa.”