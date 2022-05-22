I’m Still In Presidential Race, Says Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, Senate President and All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, has stated that he is still running for president.

In a statement made on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, Lawan categorically denied standing for re-election in Yobe East Senatorial District.

He denied claims that he was withdrawing from the presidential race to run for another term in the Senate, and he urged his followers not to be afraid since he is working relentlessly to become the APC’s nominee.

Lawan described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race, noting that those who planted the report were jittery of his political popularity, regional acceptance and dominance in political space hence, they cooked the fake report to create confusion.

He said, “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

“Contrary to their unnecessary fabrications against the nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Senator Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in Social Media that Senator Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false.

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation.

“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate President and his massive gains in the last few days.

“The ambition to become the president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirant”.

https://punchng.com/im-still-in-presidential-race-says-lawan/