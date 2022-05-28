INEC Extends Deadline For Primaries By Six Days

The time for holding party primaries has been extended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner in charge of information and voter education, revealed this in a statement made on Friday.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had proposed that the primary deadline be moved to a date between June 3 and June 10.

In a statement issued following a meeting between IPAC and INEC on Friday, the commission stated that it had approved political parties’ request to extend the deadline.

Also Read: Jonathan Cleared To Contest 2023 Presidency

“Based on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election, the parties have now pleaded with the Commission to use the 6-day period between 4th and 9th June 2022 to conclude outstanding primaries and prepare to upload the list of candidates and their affidavits on the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal,” the statement reads.

“The Commission did not schedule any specific activity during this period. The idea is to simply give parties time to compile the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates before uploading same to the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal from 10th – 17th June 2022.

“The Commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties, since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct.”