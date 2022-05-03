Insecurity: God Will Not Give Us Challenges Beyond Us, Says Osinbajo

Despite the current security challenges, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the country will not be overwhelmed.

He spoke during President Muhammadu Buhari’s Ramadan reception at the statehouse banquet hall in Abuja on Monday.

Osinbajo, who acknowledged that every leader faces challenges, expressed gratitude to God for endowing the president with the characteristics necessary to effectively govern the country.

“Mr President, we really want to thank God for our nation, and I think that this is a perfect opportunity to thank God for our nation, that our nation is together and united,” he said, according to a statement by Laolu Akande, his spokesman.

“Every generation of leaders is confronted with its own problems. There is no leader that is not confronted with his own or her own problems.

“Our government has been confronted with problems. COVID-19, for example, was a problem that nobody ever expected. It took two years of the life of the government and the life of the economy as well.

“We also have insecurity here and there, but it is in the very nature of God to provide everything that is required by the leadership to surmount the challenges that it faces. God will not give us any challenge that is beyond us.

“I want to just thank the Almighty God, for giving you, Mr President, all that you have required to tackle these challenges and for giving you the life and strength to tackle the challenges and surmount the challenges.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continually help you and help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them.”