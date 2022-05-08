Insecurity: I Foresee Establishment Of More Military Bases, Says Buratai

Tukur Buratai, the former chief of army staff and current Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, believes that new military bases would be established to help address the country’s security concerns.

Buratai, who has also been given the title of Jagunmolu of Sakiland in Oyo, said this on Saturday at the Command Science Secondary School in Saki, Oyo state when a road and a school gate were named after him.

He stated that united efforts are required to create a strong and devoted organization that would protect the nation’s territories.

“In this era of terrorism, insurgency, asymmetric warfare, there is a need to spread the security agencies to take care of many volatile areas that need quick interventions,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“I foresee establishment of more military bases in the nearest future.

“Combined efforts will enable us to have a strong and committed institution that will protect our territory.”.