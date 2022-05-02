Insurgency: Remain Dogged, Unrelenting In Routing Criminal Elements – COAS Tells Troops

As the country fights insurgency in the North-East, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, has urged troops involved in ongoing operations to stay tenacious and unyielding in their pursuit of criminal groups.

Yahaya, who delivered the charge during a normal operational visit to the Joint Task Force (JTF) headquarters in Borno State on Sunday to review the level of victories so far, urged troops to be more decisive in driving criminal groups out of their strongholds.

This was said in a statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations.

“General Yahaya enjoined troops to continue to decimate the insurgents and deny them freedom of action. This he said, will provide a safe environment and opportunity for other elements of national power to play their statutory roles in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the theatre,” the statement partly read.

The army chief arrived at the theatre of operations in the company of some principal staff officers, where he was given an update on the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity and Operation Lake Sanity.

He equally expressed satisfaction with the successes so far, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive during the Sallah celebration.