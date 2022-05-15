IPOB Orders Sit-At-Home In South-East On May 18, 26

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that it will enforce a sit-at-home order on May 18 and 26 across south-east.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary, IPOB stated that it will use the two dates to show solidarity for Kanu who is expected to appear in court.

“To this end therefore the only sit-at-home order emanating and announced by IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May, 2022 being the dates our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will appear in court. The IPOB leadership is very strategic in its actions and directives to the Biafran people knowing fully well that our enemies are desperate to scuttle this heaven ordained freedom movement,” the statement reads.

Powerful said any other dates other than the two are the “handwork of Nigeria paid agents” which he urged their global movement to “totally ignore”.

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18th. This is the handwork of Nigeria paid agents and should be ignored,” the statement added.

“IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages. Biafrans must be very much on alert because the Nigerian government working through its security agencies the DSS and the BBC is trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biarrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation.

“But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda.”

“Like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said, if you did not hear it on radio Biafra then it is not from IPOB. IPOB announce its activities and events only through official channels which are (i)Radio Biafra (ii) Press Statement from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and (iii) Memo from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate.”