‘It’s A Question Of Morality’: Afenifere Re-Echoes Call For South-East Presidency

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has re-echoed calls for the presidential seat to be zoned to the country’s South-East area, emphasizing that its position is moral.

On Sunday in Ogun State, the group’s head, Ayo Adebanjo, stated that the area should produce the next president in the spirit of fairness and harmony.

“It is a question of principle. It is a question of morality. It’s a question of being inclusive in everything we do,” he said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. “If you want peace, you must have equity.”

He stated that since the South-West has had its turn with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the South-South with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, political parties should zone the post to the South-East.

“Is South-East not in the south? Is it not in Nigeria?” the Afenifere leader asked, maintaining that the country had always given consideration to every part even during the pre-Independence days.

For him, moves such as federal character and zoning, are some of the things that have given Nigerians a sense of oneness.

“It is because of this inclusiveness we put federal character in the constitution,” he added.