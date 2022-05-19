‘It’s Either You Or Me’ — Jigawa Governor ‘Endorses’ Amaechi For APC Presidential Ticket

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru has expressed his support for the presidential bid of Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transport.

Amaechi visited the governor on Wednesday.

“Your excellency, our leader in APC, chief Rotimi Amaechi, it is indeed my pleasure to receive my friend, a friend in this struggle. I know what we have done to keep this party alive today. I know what we have done to make sure we succeed in the 2019 elections. I don’t know too much about 2015, but I know that our guest played a key role in bringing APC into power,” Badaru said.

“One thing I respect about my big brother and friend (Amaechi) is that what you see is what you get. He doesn’t lie; he doesn’t pretend. He says it straight, and that’s the quality of leaders this country needs.

Also Read: 2023: Ganduje Refuses To Endorse Amaechi For Presidency

“Some of you might begin to think, ‘Ah, Badaru you are also a presidential aspirant’, but I assure you, there’s is no contest between me and Amaechi. We belong to one father and we respect one father, and for sure, we will move in the same direction.

“We are all the children of President Muhammadu Buhari who loves us dearly and respects us, and whatever we do certainly must have his blessing, and that blessing we respect.

“So, Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of Amaechi too. I can tell you, there is no contest. On that day, either I run or he runs. But the two of us will never run (against each other).

“It’s either Amaechi or me. Both of us won’t be on the APC presidential primary ballot.”